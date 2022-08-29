Manage the economy, not personalities – Captain Smart to Akufo-Addo

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to concentrate on managing the economy rather than personalities.

This advise came from Broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart.

He has asked the President to make the deteriorating economy his priority instead of thinking on individuals.

His comments come on the back of an alleged mentioning of him at cabinet meeting and the president’s comment afterwards.

He says because he is bent on spewing the ills in this administration, he is almost always mentioned during their cabinet meetings.

“…Whatever you do, whether good or bad, I’ll say it. When we started talking about the National Security, now they are doing well. Because I always talk about their bad deeds, they mentioned me at cabinet and the Nana Addo said ‘you people don’t know that guy. You have to manage him’.

“You can’t manage me. Manage the economy,” he said on his show, Maakye, Monday, August 29, 2022 on Onua TV.

He said unlike other journalists, he is not timid to be suppressed because such people are usually not wise.

Comparing the Biblical Peter who was notorious and slashed someone’s ear and even denied Jesus three times with the other calm disciples, Peter became the Rock upon which Christ built the church.