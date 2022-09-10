Management of Berry Ladies Fc receive training to boost their capacity

Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League side, Berry Ladies Fc opens a two-day capacity building training for management of the club ahead of the season.

The Strategic Session started on Friday, September 9, with the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Gifty Oware-Mensah and Mr. Peter Mensah.

The Strategic Session is part of plans outlined as the Berry Ladies FC ready for the 2022/23 season in October.

The Management were taken through many exercises that sought to review performances of the club in previous seasons and proffer tangible solutions to mitigate the flaws that were witnessed.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Ussif encouraged the club to continue in building a brand that is worth competing and representing the Ghanaian dream on the continent.

He admonished the club to eschew any animosity and build a cohesive team ahead of the competition in a few weeks to come.

All management and technical team members were present including Head Coach of the team, Mrs. Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo.

The facilitators of the Strategic Session, The BAC Group took the management team through an eight-hour power packed exercise of understanding team.