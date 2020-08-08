Management of Bright Senior High School, a private institution in the Eastern region, has condemned all acts of violence, assault, damage to school property and any such similar vices in the recent student unrest.

Management said the school would cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies to bring to justice any person who might have engaged in any unlawful act in the school.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Amponsah Bright Nyarko, the President of the School and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The school’s name been in the public domain lately as a result of an alleged violent actions by the Principal and the students on four invigilators and a journalist with the Graphic Communications Group on Thursday, August 6.

The statement said the school was built on virtuous standards of hard work, excellence and integrity and would not condone any student or teacher to perpetrate any act of violence.

It said on Thursday August 6, final year students of the School reported at the school premises to partake in this year’s WASSCE Social Studies examinations scheduled on that day.

The statement said though some of the teachers had been scheduled to partake in the invigilation of exams, they were substituted with external invigilators that morning without any prior communication and they all left for their various homes.

It said the private security men from Spotlight Security Solutions posted at the entrance of the school by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) officials prevented the Principal from entering the school.

The statement said the Principal and the teachers did not instigate the students to assault the WAEC officials as was being reported.

“Again, the principal and the teachers could not have instructed the students to stop writing the paper and leave the school premises as had been reported.

The students of Bright Senior High School did sit and write the Social Studies paper on the said date, “it said.

In relation to incident, the Ghana Education Service has relocated the rest of the exams at Panin Senior High School centre.