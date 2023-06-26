Management of DVLA calls on authorities of UDS 

The Management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has called on the authorities of the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The call was to build a strategic partnership between the two bodies to ensure road safety for students.

It was also to seek support from the UDS to help in promoting road safety awareness creation in the region.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, speaking during the meeting, said Authority had introduced some initiatives and reforms such as the tertiary drive service, which afforded students in tertiary institutions the opportunity to acquire a valid driver’s license before becoming graduates, an added advantage for them.

He said the university would be running a joint training programme on transport economics with DVLA to meet the changing trends in the management of transport businesses.

Mr Busia said the initiative would help to reduce students being involved in road crashes and accidents.

He said DVLA had started working on a system to improve the quality of services for customers.

Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, Vice-chancellor of UDS, said the university was looking forward to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the DVLA on a sustainability strategic plan that would promote road safety on the university’s campus.