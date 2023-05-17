Management of GIHOC denies any form of mismanagement

The Management of GIHOC distilleries has dismissed calls for the removal of the Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

The workers on Tuesday, May 16 staged a protest demanding the payment of salary arrears and accused the MD of mismanagement.

The workers also allege that their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions and Provident fund have been in arrears for almost a year now.

According to the workers, the fortunes of GIHOC distilleries have taken a turn for the worse under the leadership of Mr. Jumah who has been the MD of the company for six years now.

Clad in red armbands, the workers vented out their frustrations to Citi News and called on the government to immediately relieve Mr Jumah of his duties.

But the Management of the company says the allegations are untrue. Nana Kwesi Adubofour Sales Manager at GIHOC said claims of mismanagement are completely untrue adding that just 30 aggrieved workers out of over 500 workers protested.

“We have 565 workers here and if 30 of them protest against the MD then I don’t know why they are doing that, and I don’t know what they meant by mismanagement. The salary arrears are not three months, we are yet to pay last month which we will pay by next week and this month will be paid by the end of this month.”