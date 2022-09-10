Management of Model Women’s Premier League Club, Berry Ladies Undergo Capacity Building

The Management of Berry Ladies FC have had to undergo a two day capacity building training.

The Strategic Session opened today, 9th September, 2022 in the presence of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif and the curators of the club Mrs. Gifty Oware-Mensah and Lawyer Peter Mensah.

The Strategic Session is part of the many plans outlined to prepare the club for the season ahead.

The Management were taken through many exercises that sought to review performances of the club in previous tournaments and proffer tangible solutions to mitigate the flaws that were witnessed.

The Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif who graced the first session encouraged the club to continue in building a brand that is worth competing and representing the Ghanaian dream on the continent. He admonished the club to eschew any animosity and build a cohesive team ahead of the competition in a few weeks to come. All management and technical team members were presence including their Head coach Mrs. Mercy Tahoe-Quaicoo.

The facilitators of the Strategic Session, The BAC Group took the management team through an 8 hours power packed exercise of understanding what a football team must become.

The Session ended with every member of the management team understanding their respective roles within the broader scope of events.