The Management of VIP JEON Transports, sends seasonal greetings and goodwill message to its personnel, customers and the general public for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Mr Adakabri Frimpong Manso, General Manager, VIP JEON Transports, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the year had been filled with many activities and it was important to extend on behalf of VIP a warm season greetings to its staff; drivers, conductors, customers and the general public for their commitments.

He urged the populace to enjoy the season and make merry, but keep safe on the roads as they traveled across the country to meet with friends, family and loved ones.

He said the main highways of the country had heavy traffic due to traveling activities during the season and advised passengers to be patient with drivers in order not to put pressure on them to over speed in attempt to meet their need.

“It’s better to arrive alive than to arrive quickly,” he said.

He said the transport firm had taken stock 15 COVID-19 compliant buses and expected to receive 20 more in February 2021, adding that all COVID-19 protocols had been adhered to at all terminals across the country to ensure the safety of passengers.