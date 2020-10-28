A 28-year-old manager of Joyment Ventures has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly embezzling GHc535,963.83 belonging to his employers.

Karikari Acheampong is alleged to have used part of the money to set up his own companies.

He pleaded not guilty to stealing and has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHc500,000 with three sureties, one to be justified. Acheampong is to reappear on November 11.

The court ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must deposit their passport pictures at the Court’s Registry.

Prosecuting, General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo said the complainant, Clement Ofori Amanfo, was the Chief Executive of Joyment Ventures Company, and Acheampong, the manager.

Prosecution said Joyment Ventures was one of the key distributors of SUNDA Ghana Products, including detergents, mosquito sprays, and diapers.

Sergeant Sarfo said the company worked for a commission at SUNDA Ghana and the mode of transaction was that the complainant always issued post-dated cheques in the name of Joyment Ventures to SUNDA Ghana anytime it supplied goods to them (Joyment Ventures).

He said after selling the products, the proceeds were deposited into Joyment Ventures’ account for the post-dated cheque to be cleared.

Prosecution said Joyment Ventures operated with a Fidelity Bank Account and that in March, this year, the complainant issued two post-dated cheques to SUNDA Ghana with face value of GHC310,764.00 and GHc 305,415.00.

He said goods worth that amount were supplied to Joyment Ventures and same were handed over to the accused to get them sold.

Prosecution said when both cheques matured, the first cheque was cleared but the second cheque for GHC 305,415.00, could not go through.

SUNDA Ghana reported the matter to the complainant who also contacted the accused person but Acheampong could not account for the proceeds after selling the goods “and began to tell stories.”

The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused. During investigations, it was discovered that accused had embezzled GHC535,963 from Joyment Ventures, prosecution said.

It said the accused had registered two personal companies; Kerstral Gate Ventures and Karikang Ventures, operating with four different bank accounts.

Acheampong began depositing some monies meant for Joyment Ventures into his private business accounts, thereby creating fictitious turnovers in the banks, prosecution said.

He said Acheampong denied the offence in his caution statement but during investigations GHc45,000 was retrieved from him, which was handed over to the complainant, leaving a balance of GHc490,963.83.