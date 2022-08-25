Managers told to double efforts to get more people on to NHIS

Mr Bernard Brown, the Greater Regional Director, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has tasked managers to double up efforts in attracting more people on to the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said that was the best way of achieving universal health coverage.

According to Mr Brown, although the NHIA within the region had seen significant improvement in its membership drive, managers needed to work hard to propel growth of membership.

Speaking at the NHIA Greater Accra Regional Half Year Review Meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Brown mentioned the Ga East District as one of the districts that had obtained significant improvement in its membership drive.

The meeting, which brought together managers and Public Relation Officers from all the districts within the regions, afforded them the opportunity to reflect and re-strategised their operations.

Mr Brown noted the improvement of the membership drive was a result of the Authority’s ability to move to churches, mosques, and the various markets.

He appealed to members not to wait until they got sick before enrolling on to the scheme.

The Regional Director also indicated that the new Chief Executive Officer of NHIA had assumed office with his vision and urged members to reposition themselves to work towards that.

According to him, the region was poised to become one of the best regions in terms of service delivery.

Mr Daniel Duodu, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Greater Accra Region, NHIA, said the national active membership figure of the first half of the year 2022 was 14, 114, 805 representing 45.78 per cent of the population of 30, 832,019.

He said the region’s active membership drive figure as at the end of June 2022 was 1,966, 775 representing 70.07 per cent of the proposed target of 2,806, 955.

“There was a 9.00 per cent increase in active membership figures,” he emphasized.

Mr Duodu said the region had also registered 30,231 indigenes and 701 LEAP beneficiaries in the first quarter of the year.

According to him, the Ashiaman District Office was adjudged the best performing district for mobilising GHC778,890.68 as revenue while Adenta District was adjudged the least performing district, which mobilized GHC650,157.30.

Mr Duodu mentioned inadequate supply of consumables, administrative support, and logistics as some of the challenges facing the region.