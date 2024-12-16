Managing Customer Expectations: A Key to Service Success

Every customer enters an interaction with expectations, whether they are consciously aware of them or not.

Even first-time customers, who have no prior experience with a product or service, form expectations based on a variety of cues, whether from previous experiences, word of mouth, or marketing. These expectations, whether explicit or implicit, shape their perception of the experience.

For instance, consider a visitor to a foreign country who is offered a dish made from an unfamiliar animal. Even without ever tasting the meat, the customer will form some anticipation about the meal. This tendency to create expectations is powerful enough that some people refuse to try certain meats based on preconceived notions, despite never having tasted them.

The way customers perceive an interaction is always relative to their expectations. Impressions are not just shaped by the experience itself, but also by the anticipation customers have before engaging with a business. Positive feedback occurs when the experience either meets or exceeds expectations, while negative feedback arises when the experience falls short. For example, a customer may return a product or voice dissatisfaction if their expectations are not met, highlighting the crucial role of expectation management.

This insight underscores the importance for businesses to understand customer expectations before any interaction takes place. Many organizations make the mistake of over-promising, aiming to excite customers with high expectations, but this strategy can backfire. When a business fails to meet inflated promises, customers are left dissatisfied, which can harm the brand’s reputation.

Controlling customer expectations requires careful management of the messages that are communicated through advertising, packaging, and other forms of marketing. For instance, over-hyping a product or service in advertisements may lead to inflated expectations, making it more difficult for the actual experience to satisfy those expectations. Conversely, keeping expectations in check through understated promises and quality service can lead to positive surprises, even if the performance is average.

Word-of-mouth (WOM) plays a powerful role in shaping customer expectations. In today’s digital age, negative feedback can spread quickly, impacting a brand’s reputation globally. Online review platforms amplify the influence of WOM, allowing customers to share their experiences instantly. However, reviews can be misleading, as some may be fabricated or biased, further complicating the task of managing customer expectations.

The concept of the Expectation-Reality Discrepancy (ERD)—the gap between what customers expect and what they actually experience—offers valuable insights for businesses. A positive ERD, where reality falls short of expectations, often leads to customer frustration and potential loss of business. On the other hand, a negative ERD, where reality exceeds expectations, tends to create satisfied customers.

Understanding this dynamic is crucial for businesses, particularly in the context of service contracts. These contracts often outline performance expectations and play a significant role in shaping customer perceptions. According to a study published in Production & Operations Management in November 2021, the ERD significantly influences customer switching behavior. When the discrepancy between expectations and reality is too large, customers are more likely to seek alternative providers.

To mitigate this, many businesses incorporate “switching costs” in their service contracts—fees or penalties for customers who wish to switch providers. This strategy can make customers reluctant to leave, even when they are dissatisfied. However, the study suggests that when providers fail to meet expectations consistently, customers are more likely to choose competitors, despite the switching costs.

In industries where providers operate similarly in terms of service and contract enforcement, managing the ERD becomes a key competitive advantage. Businesses must focus not only on delivering quality service but also on managing the expectations they set with customers. Overly ambitious promises may set the stage for disappointment, while modest promises paired with exceptional service can leave customers impressed.

Ultimately, businesses must recognize that customer expectations are an essential element in shaping brand perception. Managing these expectations effectively is crucial for ensuring positive customer experiences and long-term success. Anything less risks disappointing customers and damaging the brand’s reputation.