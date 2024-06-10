Manassah Augustine Triumphs at PGA Masters Tournament in Damang

Tema-based professional golfer Manassah Augustine demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing victory at the PGA Masters Tournament held in Damang, Western Region.

Known as a favorite after his previous win at the Center of the World Club, Manassah maintained consistent performance, scoring 72 daily over three days to clinch the championship.

The PGA Masters tournament, a key qualifier for the Road to Damang series, featured thirty golfers across three divisions: regulars, seniors, and, for the first time, three lady golfers. Among twenty-five regular professionals, Manassah faced strong competition, particularly on the first day from Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Vincent Coffie, E.K. Osei, Anthony Gbenyor, Alfred Kwame, and Kojo Barnni. Despite trailing Maxwell Owusu Bonsu on the first day, Manassah regained his form on the second and third days, ultimately securing victory on the greens.

In a post-tournament interview, Manassah attributed his success to rigorous preparation and commended his fellow competitors for pushing him to excel. He also expressed gratitude to the PGA leadership for organizing the event.

Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, who performed impressively on the first two days, secured second place. Vincent Coffie, Anthony Gbenyor, and Kwabena Poku followed in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. In the seniors’ division, Robert Allotey from Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono claimed first place, followed by Teye Tetteh and Kwame Korsah.

Jessica Tei from Achimota triumphed in the ladies’ division, playing rounds of 81, 82, and 83, ahead of Felicity Gyeabour from Royal Golf Club and Mercy Afi Werner. The participating women expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete alongside male golfers and encouraged other amateur golfers to strive for professional status.

Rev. Akwasi Prempeh, the manager of Goldfields Golf Club, praised the golfers for their discipline and performance over the three-day tournament. He also acknowledged the efforts of the staff, course workers, and PGA executives in ensuring the event’s success.