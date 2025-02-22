Manasseh Awuni Sued over claims in Chapter 28 of ‘the President Ghana Never Got’

Documents available indicates that Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited has sued investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, over the latter’s consistent defamatory comments against the company.

Excerpts of a High Court writ published in the 21st February 2024 edition of the Ghanaian Times, notes that Manasseh Azuri Awuni (herein the Defendants) has since December 2023 published several defamatory materials regarding SML’s contract with the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Plaintiff (SML) further avers that notwithstanding the pending defamation suit against the Manasseh, the journalist, in Chapter 28 of his book, “The President Ghana Never Got” discussed the Plaintiff’s contract with the GOG and the GRA, which chapter is titled “The Mother of All Scandals”.

In the view of the company, the contents of Chapter 28 of the Defendant’s book and the phrases used by the Defendant to describe the contract impute wrongdoing to the Plaintiff and portrays the Plaintiff as a criminal organization, when there is no factual basis for such characterization.

Consequently, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited is requesting the court to among other reliefs, perpetually, injunct Manasseh Awuni from publishing any further defamatory material about the Plaintiff. The company is also demanding a retraction and apology of Chapter 28 of the Defendant’s book, which described SML’s contract as “The Mother of All Scandals.’

SML maintains that its contracts with the GRA and GoG were based on a risk-reward model, under which it would only be compensated from additional revenue generated through its services, insisting it has carried out all its operations with “utmost integrity, accountability, and transparency.”

Full Writ Below:

https://pdf.ac/1iKGxu