Manasseh Azure Awuni Challenges MPs’ Blame of Galamsey Policies for Electoral Defeat

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has weighed in on the recent electoral defeat of some Members of Parliament (MPs), including Mireku Duker, who have attempted to attribute their losses to the government’s stance on illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

In a Facebook post, Awuni disputed this narrative, stating that the electoral defeats of these MPs had little to do with the government’s anti-galamsey policies. “I agree with Winston Amoah on #JoyNews that the likes of Mireku Duker cannot blame their defeat on the fight against illegal mining,” Awuni wrote, offering his perspective on the ongoing political conversation.

The journalist explained that the MPs who lost their seats were never truly aggressive toward illegal mining, as their actions were often influenced by political considerations. According to Awuni, these MPs failed to pursue a strong stance against galamsey due to the prioritization of political expediency over the real environmental and social damages caused by illegal mining activities.

He further emphasized that the actual victims of galamsey are the residents of mining-affected communities, noting that their anger toward the government’s inaction could explain the growing frustration. “The victims of illegal miners in those communities could register their anger against the government’s inaction,” he added.

Awuni highlighted the long-standing environmental and social struggles faced by communities affected by galamsey, such as land degradation and polluted water bodies, while accusing politicians, including those in power, of turning a blind eye to these issues.

He also drew attention to the disconnect between the government and the people suffering from the consequences of illegal mining. Awuni criticized the government for allowing foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, to exploit local resources without consequence, which he argued further exacerbates local anger.

“If Chinese and other foreigners invade a community and the government does nothing about the destruction of their lands, water bodies, and livelihoods, we cannot pretend that the defeat is because of the government’s fight,” he said.

The journalist also pointed out that many of the politicians involved in galamsey are based in urban centers such as Accra or Kumasi, far from the affected communities. He noted that the financiers of illegal mining operations often live in cities, far removed from the environmental destruction occurring in rural areas.

“Many politicians were actually involved in illegal mining and the people know it. The financiers of galamsey are mainly in Accra or Kumasi. They don’t live in those communities,” Awuni remarked, highlighting the public’s awareness of the complicity of certain individuals in perpetuating illegal mining activities.