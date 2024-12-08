Manasseh Azure Awuni Commends Bawumia for Displaying Leadership and Maturity in Conceding Defeat

Celebrated investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his prompt and dignified concession of defeat in the 2024 presidential election, even before the official results are declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

Awuni described Bawumia’s actions as a demonstration of maturity and leadership, which, in his view, bodes well for the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his remarks, Awuni noted that Bawumia’s concession speech had helped to calm nerves and alleviate rising tensions in the country, earning him widespread admiration despite his loss at the December 7 polls. “Even before the EC announced the presidential results of the first constituency, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to calm nerves and curb the rising tension. He appreciated everyone, including the media, for their role in the election. He has won many hearts despite the defeat,” Awuni wrote.

Provisional results indicate a decisive victory for John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has also secured a significant majority in Parliament. Awuni expressed hope that Bawumia’s leadership could play a key role in restoring stability and cohesion within the NPP. “With this posturing, sanity may return to the NPP soon,” he concluded.