Manasseh Azure Raises Concerns Over Unequal Treatment of Foreigners in Illegal Mining Cases

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has questioned Ghana’s handling of foreign nationals involved in illegal mining, describing the disparity in treatment as troubling and unjust.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms on April 9, 2025, Manasseh recalled that in 2021, his team obtained official data from the Ghana Prisons Service indicating that only one Chinese national was serving a prison sentence in the country. The offence for which the individual was convicted was not disclosed.

This revelation, he noted, was deeply concerning in light of the frequent arrests of Chinese nationals in connection with illegal mining activities, known locally as galamsey, which have caused severe environmental degradation, polluted water bodies, and posed threats to national security.

Manasseh contrasted this leniency with the harsh sentences imposed on other foreign nationals. He cited cases in which Nigerian nationals convicted of illegal mining were each sentenced to 20 years in prison, with deportation to follow after completing their terms.

“If you jail a Nigerian for 20 years for illegal mining and ask his Chinese counterpart to go home in peace, what should we call that?” Manasseh asked. “If this happened elsewhere, we would call it racism, but this is happening in Ghana.”

His comments followed a recent statement by Minister for the Interior Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who confirmed that Ghana has adopted a policy of repatriating foreign nationals involved in illegal mining and other criminal activities, rather than prosecuting them. The Minister defended the approach as a means to conserve state resources and focus enforcement efforts on protecting the country’s natural environment and citizens.

Critics, however, argue that the policy undermines justice and could create a perception of impunity for certain groups. Manasseh questioned the fairness and effectiveness of such a policy in a context where illegal mining is officially considered a national security threat.

“Mr. President, is this how you swore to defend this country?” he asked.

The debate has reignited broader concerns about Ghana’s ability to enforce environmental and criminal laws consistently, and the implications such discrepancies have on rule of law, sovereignty, and public trust in the justice system.