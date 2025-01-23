Manasseh Azuri Awuni Urges President Mahama to Hold Appointees Accountable for Corruption

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take swift action against any appointees involved in corruption, warning that failing to do so could undermine his administration.

Azuri Awuni, known for his critical stance on governance issues, emphasized that some of Mahama’s ministers might not be in office to serve the public good but rather to enrich themselves or build political ambitions for the future.

In an open letter titled “Goldmines and Landmines: Manasseh’s open letter to President Mahama,” Azuri Awuni advised the president to remain vigilant against corruption within his ranks. He pointed out that some appointees may be motivated by personal gain rather than national service, with ambitions to build “war chests” to fund future political campaigns. The journalist warned that such individuals, driven by selfish motives, could soon engage in unethical practices, and urged Mahama to take immediate action at the first sign of a scandal.

Azuri Awuni cautioned against repeating the mistakes of past administrations, referencing how a former administration allowed corruption to fester by using state security agencies to protect appointees accused of wrongdoings. He urged Mahama to “crack the whip” when necessary, stressing that this was the only way to protect his administration’s integrity.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed ministers on January 22, 2025, addressed the importance of humility, transparency, and commitment in public service. The newly appointed ministers, including Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance Minister) and Dr. Dominic Ayine (Attorney General), took their oaths of office after a thorough vetting process in Parliament.

In his speech, Mahama reminded the ministers that their authority stems from the people of Ghana and emphasized that they must remain responsive to the public’s needs. The president also acknowledged the increasing public intolerance for disrespectful or corrupt behavior among government officials, stating that Ghanaians are no longer willing to tolerate such actions. He urged his ministers to always serve with humility and integrity, with a clear focus on fulfilling the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.