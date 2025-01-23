Manasseh Warns President Mahama: ORAL Could Become a Major Scandal

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has issued a stark warning to President John Dramani Mahama, advising him to tread carefully with his government’s Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative aimed at retrieving stolen state assets.

In an open letter, Manasseh cautioned that while pursuing the recovery of stolen wealth is critical, the initiative could easily turn into a major scandal if not managed transparently.

Manasseh pointed to the previous administration’s similar attempt, which ended in controversy when Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo’s government hired Kroll Associates to audit transactions. He cautioned that ORAL should be above reproach, warning that those who have stolen vast amounts of money could attempt to strike deals with government officials or appointees, which would tarnish the credibility of the initiative.

“If you show signs of weakness, ORAL could become a major scandal in your administration,” Manasseh wrote. “Those who have stolen millions can easily cut deals with some of your officials. ORAL should apply to members of your own administration as well.”

Manasseh also encouraged President Mahama to seize the moment to make difficult decisions and lead with conviction, reminding him that he would not be seeking re-election. The journalist observed that one of Mahama’s major weaknesses during his first term was his reluctance to make tough decisions for fear of offending party members. Now that he does not need to worry about re-election, Manasseh urged him to act decisively.

“You are better placed to act tough and set good examples,” Manasseh said. “Don’t blow this golden opportunity.”

Furthermore, Manasseh called for a no-nonsense approach to disciplining appointees involved in corruption, stressing that some appointees are driven by selfish ambitions and may exploit their positions for personal gain. He advised President Mahama to “crack the whip” at the hint of any scandal to protect the integrity of his administration.

In his open letter, Manasseh warned against repeating the mistakes of past leaders who, when faced with corruption scandals, protected their appointees to the detriment of the nation. He pointed to previous instances where officials were cleared of wrongdoing only for those same officials to later admit to their involvement in misconduct.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has charged his newly sworn-in ministers to serve with humility, candour, and commitment. During their swearing-in ceremony on January 22, 2025, the president reminded the ministers that Ghanaians are no longer tolerant of disrespectful behavior from government officials, and they will hold any administration accountable if it fails to serve them properly.

“I, therefore, charge you to always serve in humility and candour,” Mahama said. “We must exhibit tolerance for their views and work to meet their aspirations.”

With the ORAL initiative and the new administration in place, President Mahama faces a delicate balancing act: ensuring accountability and transparency while avoiding the pitfalls that could derail the very objectives he aims to achieve. How he navigates this challenge could define the legacy of his second term.