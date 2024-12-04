Manchester City End Winless Streak with Comfortable Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City ended their seven-game winless streak with a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, a much-needed result after a challenging run of form.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne put Pep Guardiola’s side in control, with Jeremy Doku adding a third just 12 minutes into the second half.

After suffering six defeats and a frustrating 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, which saw City squander a 3-0 lead, the relief was palpable as they finally saw out a match with a comfortable margin. However, the performance was far from flawless, with the hosts guilty of several miscontrols and misplaced passes.

Forest had a chance to level early on when Chris Wood failed to convert after being played through by a wayward pass from De Bruyne. Had Wood finished, the game could have taken a different turn, and City’s nerves might have been tested. But De Bruyne quickly responded at the other end, evading Doku to collect a short pass and slot home with precision.

Doku then sealed the win with an excellent strike from the edge of the box, finding the corner to complete City’s largest league victory of the season so far. Guardiola’s celebration was one of pure relief, knowing that the three points would ease the pressure following a difficult period for his side.