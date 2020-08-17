Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season.

The Manchester City midfielder scored 13 goals as City finished second in the top flight behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne,29, also matched a competition record of 20 assists, equaling former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set in 2002-03.

Kevin De Bruyne joins Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard and Belgians to win the competition in the last nine years.

The winner was decided after votes from the public on the EA Sports website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

The shortlist also included Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, Southampton forward Danny Ings, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.