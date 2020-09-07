Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have been tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the English Premier League club on Monday.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus,” said City in a statement.

Algerian international Mahrez and French defender Laporte both thanked fans on social media for their messages and both said they were feeling good at the moment.

The 2020-21 season’s Premier League will start on Saturday but City will play their opening match at the Wolves on September 21, as they have been given an extra week off after their participation in the Champions League last month.

At the end of August, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss France’s UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia this month.

Also late in August, Chelsea reportedly had eight players in quarantine with six having the virus and two as close contacts with positive cases.