Manchester United Edge Arsenal in Dramatic FA Cup Thriller with Zirkzee’s Penalty Heroics

In an exhilarating FA Cup clash at Old Trafford, Manchester United held their nerve to defeat Arsenal in a penalty shootout, despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

The result saw United advance to the fourth round, as Joshua Zirkzee scored the decisive penalty in a dramatic conclusion to a game that had plenty of twists and turns.

The drama began early in the second half when Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead in the 52nd minute. After a slip from Arsenal’s Gabriel, Alejandro Garnacho capitalized and sent in a perfect cross that Fernandes curled into the top corner of the net. However, the match took another turn when Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card in the 61st minute, reducing United to 10 players.

Arsenal immediately capitalized on the advantage. Just two minutes later, Gabriel volleyed the ball into the net to draw the Gunners level. The momentum swung further in Arsenal’s favor as they were awarded a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled by Harry Maguire in the box. The subsequent delay, caused by a scuffle between several players that led to bookings for Maguire, Havertz, and Gabriel, only added to the tension.

Martin Ødegaard, who stepped up to take the spot-kick for Arsenal, was denied by a brilliant save from United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who dived to his left to keep the score at 1-1. Arsenal continued to press, with Declan Rice and Havertz both coming close, but Bayindir stood firm, preventing the Gunners from taking the lead.

As the match stretched into extra time, United found themselves under heavy pressure, but the Arsenal attack could not break through. Despite their numerical superiority, Arsenal were unable to capitalize on their chances, and when Havertz’s penalty was saved by Bayindir in the shootout, it set the stage for Zirkzee’s decisive moment.

The 23-year-old forward stepped up to take the final penalty and confidently slotted the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, sending United through to the next round. Arsenal’s exit from the competition marks their third consecutive third-round exit in four seasons, while Manchester United’s gritty performance secured a well-deserved win.

The match proved to be a testament to United’s resilience, as they weathered the storm of playing a man down for over half an hour and held their composure in the penalty shootout. For Arsenal, it was another disappointing early exit from the FA Cup, despite their dominant spells of possession and several chances to seal the game. The result will raise questions about their ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.