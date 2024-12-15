Manchester United Stuns City in Dramatic Derby Comeback

In a thrilling finale at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester United pulled off a remarkable turnaround to defeat Manchester City 2-1 in the latest Manchester derby, securing a landmark victory for new manager Ruben Amorim.

City appeared poised for victory after Josko Gvardiol’s header in the first half seemed to be enough to give them a lead in a match largely defined by mediocrity. However, United staged a dramatic late comeback that stunned their local rivals and left City’s fans fuming.

Amad Diallo, United’s standout performer, was central to the turnaround. The winger earned a penalty in the 88th minute when he was fouled by Matheus Nunes inside the box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to convert, leveling the score at 1-1.

As City tried to regroup, Diallo struck again in the dying seconds of normal time. The Ivorian winger found the back of the net with a clinical finish from a tight angle, sending United’s supporters into raptures.

Amorim, who had made the bold decision to drop Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his matchday squad, was rewarded with the win, though it was not without challenges. Mason Mount was forced off injured after just 14 minutes, further complicating United’s match plans.

The game had offered few clear-cut chances, with United having squandered a golden opportunity earlier when Fernandes, clean through on goal after a well-timed pass from Rasmus Hojlund, lifted his shot over Ederson but wide of the post.

In the end, it was United’s late show that made the difference, and as City’s fans jeered their team, United’s players celebrated wildly in front of their traveling supporters.