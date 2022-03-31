Manchester United To Play In Bangkok And Melbourne

Manchester United has announced the first of its Tour 2022 destinations, travelling to Bangkok, Thailand, and Melbourne, Australia.

Marking the Club’s first visit to Bangkok since 2013, United will take on traditional rivals Liverpool in ‘The Match’ Centenary Cup on July 12th at the Rajamangala stadium in the Thai capital.

The squad will then fly to Australia for United’s first visit to Melbourne since 1999. Fans will be able to see the Reds play at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground against local A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15th, and against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19th.

Manchester United’s Football Director, John Murtough, comments:

“Pre-season tours are such an important part of the squad’s preparation for the season ahead, so it’s crucial to have excellent training facilities and high-quality opposition. We’re delighted that we’ll have both these things during our visits to Bangkok and Melbourne this summer, and we’re looking forward to playing in front of our fans in both cities for the first time in a number of years.”

Manchester United Chief Operating Officer, Collette Roche, said: “It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in south-east Asia and Australasia.

“Our matches in Bangkok and Melbourne will be a wonderful opportunity for international fans to see their favourite players up-close in an exciting schedule of games.”

Tickets for all three tour matches go on pre-sale to Manchester United Season Ticket Holders, Official Members and Executive Club Members from 1st April before going on general sale for Bangkok game from 2nd April and for both Melbourne matches from 5th April. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.manutd.com/tour2022.

Every pre-season tour game will also be shown live on MUTV*, and fans can follow all things pre-season, including team news, exclusive content, matchday build-up and more, on the Manchester United App.

*MUTV live coverage not available in Thailand and Australia due to domestic broadcast rights.