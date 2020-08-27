Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

According to British media reports, France manager Didier Deschamps revealed Pogba’s positive test after announcing his squad for next month’s UEFA Nations League games.

27-year-old Pogba will miss France’s match in Sweden on September 5 and the home fixture against Croatia on September 8.

Manchester United confirmed later that Pogba has been replaced in the France squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season,” read a club statement.

Also on Thursday, United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea confirmed that no fewer than eight members of their first-team squad were in quarantine, with reports suggesting that six players tested positive for COVID-19 and two more had been in close contact.