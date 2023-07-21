Manchester’s Lord Mayor attends NDC’s Extraordinary Conference

The city of Manchester witnessed a momentous occasion as the esteemed Lord Mayor of Manchester graced the National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in Greater Manchester extraordinary conference as its special guest.

The event, held at the St Mary of the Angel’s and St Claire, Levenshulme – Manchester, UK, saw a remarkable show of solidarity and support towards the party’s ambitions to secure victory for John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 election.

In a resounding display of solidarity, the Lord Mayor addressed the gathering with inspiring words and expressed her belief in the party’s vision for a better and more prosperous future for Ghana.

Her presence at the conference not only served as a testament to the importance of the upcoming election but also highlighted the strong bond between Manchester and Ghana.

In her compelling speech, the Lord Mayor Yasmine Dar acknowledged the immense contributions of the Ghanaian community to the fabric of Manchester. She praised their rich cultural heritage, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit, which have left an indelible mark on the city’s landscape.

The Lord Mayor emphasized the importance of forging partnerships that would further enrich Manchester, empowering every member of the Ghanaian community to thrive and prosper.

“Manchester is a city built on diversity and inclusivity, and the Ghanaian community has played a significant role in shaping our city’s identity,” stated the Lord Mayor. “I am committed to ensuring that every member of the Ghanaian community has access to quality education and training opportunities, unlocking the doors of success for them.”

Highlighting the potential for economic growth and prosperity, the Lord Mayor Dar recognized the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian community.

She pledged her support to nurture local businesses and create an environment that encourages entrepreneurship.

Through business support programs, access to funding, and networking events, the Lord Mayor aims to facilitate collaboration between Ghanaian businesses and the wider Manchester business community, ultimately contributing to the city’s economic growth.

Her Lordship Mayor Dar also addressed the social challenges faced by communities and vowed to fight discrimination and racism in all its forms.

She expressed dedication to ensuring access to healthcare, affordable housing, and social welfare programs for all residents, regardless of their background.

Present at the event was the Chairman of the UK & Ireland Chapter of NDC Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Mr. Adu Preprah, Chairman of the Ghanaian Catholic Council in Manchester, City of Salford Councillor Sharmina August, Councilor for Eccles Dr Nathaniel Tetteh, Manchester branch Chairman Mr Emmanuel Yeboah, who hosted the programme.

Some elected parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections specifically Mr. Nana Akwasi Amankwah, the parliamentary candidate who represented NDC in the recently held Kumawu by-election, Mr Simon Aworingo PC for the Navorongo central, and Madam Mavis Kukuaa Bissue of Ahanta West constituencies were present.

Also present were representatives of traditional leaders from Ghana, and some NDC UK & Ireland Chapter and branch executives.

Concluding her speech, the Lord Mayor stressed the importance of partnerships, urging the audience to actively participate in shaping the future of Manchester.

She invited them to bring their ideas and talents to the table, promising to work hand in hand with the Ghanaian community to build a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

The extraordinary conference served as a platform for the NDC to strategize and galvanize support as they gear up for the 2024 election.

With the backing of the Lord Mayor of Manchester and other prominent figures, the party’s momentum continues to grow, igniting hope and enthusiasm among supporters nationwide.

As the 2024 election draws near, all eyes remain on the National Democratic Congress, inspired by the unwavering support from Manchester’s Lord Mayor and countless others, as they strive to lead Ghana towards a brighter and more prosperous future under the leadership of John Mahama.

Source: Mr. Gabriel Dwomah