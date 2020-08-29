The Mandago Community in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region, has appealed to government to address the poor road network linking the communities, to promote socioeconomic development in the area.

The roads within the Mandago community and roads linking the adjoining communities were in deplorable state, causing accidents on daily basis, leading to loss of lives and properties and was drawing the community as well as the district backwards in terms of development.

The community members made the appeal when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) engaged them to provide education on social auditing to promote good governance.

residents noted that fixing the bad road network in the area would open up the community to trade and boost economic activities in the area as well as reduce the frequent crashes recorded on the roads.

They expressed readiness to contribute in diverse ways for the construction of the roads as it was their priority, followed by Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound, a school, toilet facilities and electricity.

Mr Seidu Yakubu, Pusiga District, NCCE, stated that the engagement was to provide opportunity for the Commission to school the residents on social auditing as an effective mechanism for progressive development and citizens’ participation in local governance.

He explained that the event formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), sponsored by the European Union (EU), and would empower citizens to demand accountability on the implementation of development projects, particularly capital projects.

It further seeks to deepen and increase awareness of citizens on the operation of local government authorities especially the District Assemblies.

This, he noted would promote citizens’ ownership of projects being implemented in their communities, to improve upon their lives and support the implementation processes of those projects.

The District Director urged members of the community to unite and demand from duty bearers, their fair share of development needs, adding “when you are united the bearers will listen”.

Mr James Saaka, the Pusiga District Planning Officer, who commended the NCCE and its funding agents for the education, explained that the requests of the community would be considered carefully and the necessary support given.

A seven-member Implementation Committee was therefore formed to work together with the major stakeholders and duty bearers to ensure that their development needs came to fruition.

The Committee members are Naba Samande Musah Baba, Traditional leader, Mr Mumuni Azumbawini, Assembly man for the area, Mr Issifu Kabiru Mohammed, youth leader, Mr Issifu Asana, women leader, Mr Issah Yahaya person with disability, Mr Williams Asafula, former Assemblyman and Ms Saratu Issaka, member of the women group.