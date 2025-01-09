Mandatory Evacuation Ordered as Wildfires Ravage Hollywood Hills

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles as raging wildfires continue to spread across the city, posing a significant threat to both residents and emergency responders.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has warned of an “immediate threat to life” in the affected areas, with the Hollywood Hills being legally closed to the public.

At least five active fires are currently blazing across Los Angeles, and the death toll has risen to five, with over 130,000 people already forced to evacuate their homes. Among those affected, the homes of several high-profile celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have been destroyed.

The fires began on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Malibu, and quickly spread across northern Los Angeles. By 8:15 p.m. local time (04:00 GMT), four of the fires – in the Palisades, Pasadena, Sylmar, and Hollywood Hills – had covered more than 27,000 acres (42 square miles; 109 square kilometers) and were still completely out of control, according to LAFD reports. Firefighters have managed to partially contain one fire in Acton, while two others have been fully contained.

The Hollywood Hills fire ignited around 6:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, and within two hours, thick smoke engulfed much of the Hollywood area, including famous landmarks such as Hollywood Boulevard and the Walk of Fame. Residents, many in pyjamas or hastily thrown-together clothes, frantically packed bags and fled, with traffic gridlocked as people tried to escape.

Anna Waldman, a local resident, described the terror she felt as she stepped outside to walk her dog and immediately smelled smoke. By the time she looked out her windows, she saw flames advancing quickly toward her home. She grabbed whatever she could, including food, clothes, blankets, and necessities for her dogs, unsure of when—or if—she would be able to return.

Elsewhere, Makayla Jackson and her two-year-old son, Ramari, were evacuated from a homeless shelter that was also under threat. “They just told us to get out and go,” Jackson said, as she and others sought refuge at a local high school, where aid was being offered.

Firefighters have faced critical challenges in battling the flames, including a shortage of water. With fires in elevated areas, the city’s water systems—designed primarily for urban use—have struggled to supply enough water to the affected neighborhoods. As a result, firefighters have resorted to taking water from private swimming pools and ponds to fight the blazes.

This unprecedented crisis has overwhelmed Los Angeles, with some officials calling the Palisades fire the most destructive in the city’s history. The community is in shock as the flames continue to rage, and authorities are urging everyone in affected areas to remain alert and follow evacuation orders as the fire season shows no signs of slowing down.