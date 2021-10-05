Mandatory vaccines not in violation of citizens’ rights – SAHRC

South Africa’s Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the national institution established to support constitutional democracy, said on Monday that mandatory vaccines would not violate citizens’ constitutional rights if the government were to implement them.

“It will therefore be constitutionally permissible to require people, from age groups that are eligible for vaccination to vaccinate, provided that this is done in accordance with the processes stipulated in the Constitution,” Human Rights Commission Chairperson Bongani Majola said.

During the process of making the decision, Majola analyzed the Constitution’s Bill of Rights which protects and limits human rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in early September that the government was looking into vaccine passports, but no final decision was made.

Majola said it was highly possible that any law mandating COVID-19 vaccines would “pass constitutional master.”

He pointed out that the government should make vaccination mandatory as a last resort.

“In our view, if the state decides to compel all eligible people in the country to take the COVID-19 vaccination, it should do so as the last resort,” he noted. Enditem