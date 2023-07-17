Mandela Day: 10,000 youth to be empowered through coding

In celebration of Mandela Day, a day that embodies the spirit of making a positive difference, CodeJIKA, a dynamic and inclusive pan-African coding brand and program announces an ambitious initiative aimed at getting 10,000 young individuals to code.

The move is to equip African youth with the digital skills they need to thrive

in the 21st century.

Coding has become an essential tool in our rapidly evolving world, and CodeJIKA firmly believes that every young person should have the opportunity to learn and harness its power.

Inspired by the wisdom of Nelson Mandela, who once said, ”Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world”, CodeJIKA is committed to transforming lives through education and technology.

As part of our Mandela Day campaign, it invites students, parents, and teachers to join

a journey of coding excellence.

The comprehensive online coding program is designed for all skill levels.

The user-friendly platform ensures that learners can access our courses from any device, making coding education available to every corner of the continent.

Currently, only 2%of African students under the age of 18 graduate with coding skills, leaving a vast gap in the digital landscape.

However, with 70% of jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa now requiring basic digital skills, the demand for coding proficiency continues to grow rapidly.

“‘As a computer science graduate, I wholeheartedly recommend the program to high school students eager to start coding.

With its easy-to-navigate curriculum and practical projects, it equips people like me with valuable coding skills, preparing them for a future in the digital world” Keabetswe Semelane, Grade 8 Student.

The initiative aims to honour Mandela’s legacy by empowering 10,000 young individuals through coding.