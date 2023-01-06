Mandela Market in Ashaiman to be rebranded as Naa Amui Market

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has moved traders from Mandela Park to a newly rebranded Naa Amui Market christened after the queen mother of Ashaiman.

The market, which was relocated from Mandela Park to the bridge Adjei-Kojo enclave maintained the old name Mandela, but the ASHMA in collaboration with the Chief and Elders rebranded it.

The recognition is in honour of Naa Amui, the Ashaiman Queenmother.

Nii Anang Adjor, the Chief of Ashaiman, appealed to the traders selling outside the market to move into the main market, which formerly operated only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, would now be open from Sunday to Saturday.

He advised the traders that if they all moved into the main market all the customers would follow them there.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer said the salespersons were responsible for the cleanliness of the market and should not dump rubbish on the pavement or in the middle of the street, but waste containers allocated at strategic points within the market.

He said the market which started in 2008 at Mandela Park with some small umbrellas, now had grown and moved to the Naa Amui Market provided by the ASHMA.

Mr. Okyere said the sellers should maintain their relations with the Assembly, conduct prudent business and pay their contribution to the Assembly for development projects.