Mane’s injury is nothing too serious – Bayern Munich’s Assistant Coach

Bayern Munich Assistant Coach Dino Toppmöller says Sadio Mane’s latest injury shouldn’t put his World Cup aspirations in jeopardy.

His comments come after Mane picked up an injury during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 annihilation of Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The talisman for the Teranga Lions limped off the field after 20 minutes into the contest and was replaced by Leroy Sane.

“He got hit in the leg, which caused a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious. His participation in the World Cup shouldn’t be in jeopardy,” Toppmöller said after their hammering of Werder Bremen.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Bayern Munich, added: “I didn’t see him after the game, I hope it’s not a big injury. But I don’t know at the moment. We’ll see tomorrow and then give an update.”

Mane is scheduled to have a full medical examination on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.

However, the former Liverpool player is expected to be part of Senegal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.