Manganese ladies present sanitary pads to school girls in five host communities

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s world Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD), Ghana Manganese Company Limited (GMCL) Ladies Association has presented 1,370 sanitary pads to 721 school girls in its host communities.

Madam Korkor Addy, Head of Human Capital, GMCL, led the group to donate sanitary materials to the girls in their various schools.

In addition, the girls took steps on how to wear the pads and dispose of them properly after use.

The beneficiary communities included Tarkwa-Banso, Enyinase, Domerabra, Bonsawire and Esuoso.

This year’s event was marked under the theme “Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030”.

The Head of Human Capital explained that MHD was an annual event celebrated on 28 May to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) at a global level.

She said this year they decided to empower girls in their catchment communities to help them manage their menstruation safely and hygienically.

Madam Addy noted that “We are very conscious of pollution in the environment. So, we are teaching the young ladies how to dispose of their sanitary pads and wear them to stay hygienically clean.”

“We want a healthy community with clean environment so, GMCL has collaborated with these ladies to ensure that we share this important information to girls in our operational areas to enable them grow up to become a good cooperate citizens for the company,” She indicated.

On her part, Madam Evelyn Ampong, a nurse at the Reproductive Health Unit, GMC, Hospital, advised girls to inform their mothers and sisters anytime they menstruated for the needed assistance to be provided.

She explained that many girls did not maintain proper menstrual hygiene, and this predisposed them to a lot of life-threatening diseases.

Madam Ampong said menstruation was a natural occurrence in girls, hence it should not deter them from attending school or performing their duties.