Mango, cassava and ICT suppliers meet buyers

On September 20 and 21, 2022, West Africa Connect brings industry representatives from the mango, cassava, and ICT service sectors together in a hybrid format from Accra, Ghana. With financial support from the European Union (EU), the event will connect more than 160 suppliers from 16 West African countries with more than 20 buyers from West Africa and other regions.

West Africa Connect 2022 will be held as a hybrid event on the 20th and 21st of September in Accra, Ghana and online. The event is open to many international visitors. During the event, West African suppliers will showcase their products and attendees can also learn more about the valuable solutions the West African ICT services sector offers. The event’s opening ceremony will welcome high-level representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the UEMOA Commission, and the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Network.

Many participants expressed their interest in the matchmaking platform on www.westafricaconnect.com. All attendees can identify “best matches” and meet physically or virtually with new business contacts.

299 B2B matches already have been identified and this number will increase as the event date is getting closer.

The event will also include live and interactive seminars for participants and industry experts will cover topics about, among other things, Exporting West African mango and cassava products: opportunities and challenges, Applying digital technologies to modernize agribusiness in West Africa, Quality standards and requirements for mango and cassava products to connect with regional and international value chains and The rewards of social and Fairtrade certifications to access ECOWAS and international markets.