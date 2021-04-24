Missionary Call
The Executive Council of Mangoase Zone of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, have paid a courtesy call on Neenyi Ghartey VII, President of Effutu Traditional Council at his palace in Winneba.

The visit, led by Mr Mobashir Ibrahim, the Zonal President of the Mission, was to officially introduce Maulvi Abu Basheer Donkoh, Missionary of Mangoase Zone to the Paramount Chief and members of the Traditional Council.

The visit is also to seek the Traditional Council support for the new Missionary while he administered the affairs of the mission.

The Mangoase Zone of the Mission is made up of eight districts, including Awutu Senya, Gomoa East, Effutu, Gomoa Central, Agona East and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.

Maulvi Abu Basheer Donkoh thanked the council, particularly Neenyi Ghartey for warmly receiving the Missionaries.

He appealed to the traditional council to assist the Zone to acquire land to construct a permanent Mosque in the area.

The Missionary prayed for Allah’s blessings, protection and guidance for the Paramount Chief, Council Members and the people in all their endeavours.

Neenyi Ghartey VII expressed appreciation for the visit, saying the different religious sects were propagating the gospel of the Almighty God (Allah) in the area and urged them to sensitize the members to refrain from acts that retarded development

“Tradition and Religion are intertwined and my office is ready to support you when the need arises in the execution of the task ahead without any hindrances,” he assured.

The Missionary was accompanied by Muallim Nuhu Usman, Gomoa Circuit Missionary, Alhaji Abdullah Amoah, the Zonal Preaching Secretary, Mr Alhassan Esseku, Zonal Secretary and Alhaji Ahmad Ewusi the Zonal Agricultural Project Officer.

