Manhyia Embraces Bawumia, Samira at Akwasiade

The occupant of Silver Stool of Asante, Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II has symbolically embraced Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia at the Akwasidae durbar grounds at the Royal Manhyia Palace.

While the Otumfuo Osei Tutu himself has not hidden his administration for the Vice President , some of his chiefs’ endorsement of the Vice President has been used to suggest they have all admired the Economist who the King has adopted as his son.

Analysts have said the strategic embrace of Bawumia, the first of its kind which has since gone viral on social media indicates acceptance of the candidature of Vice President Bawumia by the top Ashanti traditional ruler.

The Mamponghene previously praised the vision and enterprise of the Vice President suggesting the NPP flagbearer hopeful has strong support inside Manhyia.

The Vice President received an open embrace when he attended the Akwasidae in the company of more than 80 Members of Parliament including 90% of the Ashanti NPP.

Also accompanying the Vice President were all New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Executives and District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives of the region.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia brand as organic which is attracting the party’s grassroots.

According to him, the Bawumia brand has become a household name within the party and the country at large maintaining that all those who support are doing so without any form of inducement