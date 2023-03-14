Manhyia government hospital receives childhood vaccines

The Manhyia government hospital in Kumasi, on Tuesday took delivery of stocks of childhood vaccines dispatched by the Ghana Health Service after some weeks of shortages.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the facility Tuesday morning saw parents in a queue ready to take vaccines for their babies.

It was all joy on the faces of the parents as they acknowledged the swift response from the government.

Mr Darious Adjei Baffour, the Disease Control Officer at the facility, confirmed the receipt of the vaccines to the GNA.

He said the new stock of vaccines available included BCG, polio, measles rota, PCV, penta, yellow fever, among others.

Mr Baffour said the facility had enough vaccines now to take care of the reproductive and child health unit and advised health professionals to work to avoid wastage of the vaccines.

He also took the opportunity to inform GNA that the one recorded case of measles had been treated.

Mr Baffour said when health officials visited the baby at home, she was fully recovered except for some dark spots on her skin.

Ms Mavis Bema Frimpong, in-charge of Public Health Unit at the hospital, told the GNA that the arrival of the vaccines was good news and that it would help ease pressure on parents.

She called on parents who were yet to bring their babies for vaccination to do so to secure the health of their babies.

Ms Frimpong also advised health professionals on outreach duties to execute their work diligently to help parents and babies.

Some of the parents, who spoke to the GNA, expressed happiness over the arrival of the vaccines and hoped that in future such shortages would never occur.