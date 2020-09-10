The Child Welfare Clinic (CWC) of the Manhyia government hospital on Thursday received vaccine refrigerators from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The cold chain equipment was to replace the ones in the facility which have been in use for the past 10 years.

They will also help in the proper storage and maintenance of the potency of Polio vaccines, which are going to be used in the polio immunization exercise scheduled to start from September 10th to 13th and 8th to 10th October, this year.

Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, the UNICEF Representative in Ghana, presenting the refrigerators said 2,234 pieces of the storage facility, were being distributed in eight regions of the country to help in the polio immunization exercise.

She said Polio was a preventable disease and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and UNICEF were working together to ensure that every child under age five was immunized.

Dr Kamaru Dean, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said the location of the facility made it very attractive to many patients.

He said despite the COVID-19, management was doing everything possible to ensure that the polio immunization exercise became successful.

Dr Dean commended UNICEF for the support to the hospital. Mrunal Shetye, the Chief Health and Nutrition Officer of UNICEF, pledged the continuous support of the Agency to ensure Polio was eradicated from the country.