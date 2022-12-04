Manhyia Hospital: Nurses return to work

Nurses at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi Saturday returned to work following the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA’s) leadership decision to suspend the industrial action.

The health workers on Friday, December 02, laid down their tools in protest of alleged verbal attacks on a nurse on duty by Mr Alex Opoku Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), whose daughter is a doctor at the facility.

It was alleged that the doctor had a confrontation with the nurse resulting in the father storming the facility to abuse the nurse.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the facility Saturday morning, all the workers, including the nurses, were at post taking care of patients.

The GRNMA ordered the strike after a 72-hour ultimatum calling for the sack of Mr Opoku-Mensah had elapsed, with the NSS suspending him pending a probe.

The GRNMA, in a statement signed by Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President, said the decision to suspend the strike follows the intervention of various stakeholders and the general condemnation of the action of Mr Opoku Mensah by the public, media, and the Ghana Health Service among others.

It was also to allow the committee set up by the NSS to carry out its mandate and ensure “that our patients do not suffer unduly.”

It called on the nurses at the Manhyia Hospital to continue to provide safe and quality nursing and midwifery services to the people.

The strike action brought activities at the hospital to a halt as patients were referred to other facilities for treatment.