Manhyia pardons Oyerepa Fm

Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, is back on air.

The station put on its transmitters after management of the station went to Manhyia to apologise for giving the platform to the founder of United Front Party (UFP), Kwasi Addai, also known as Odike to cast aspersions against Manhyia.

Oyerepa FM halted its operations on Friday morning in compliance with an order from the Kumasi Traditional Council that the media house shuts down until further notice.

The Council’s Acting President, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who is the Bantamahene, made the announcement when a team from Oyerepa FM and TV appeared before them to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network.

The Traditional Chiefs in the Ashanti Region came under fire from Odike, a guest on a political talk show on Oyerepa FM, for failing to combat illegal mining.

He accused the Chiefs of aiding in galamsey since they have looked on unconcerned while forests and water bodies are destroyed.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was offended by this remark and declared it to be a form of rebellion against Asanteman, hence Odike was banished from stepping at Manhyia.

Baffuor Amankwatia VI who addressed the delegation from Oyerepa FM and TV said, “you gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologise.”

The station was pardoned to go and operate after its delegation led by the Nana Asokore Mamponghene, reverred men of God including Bishop Asante and the management went to plead with the council today.