Manhyia South MP lauded for prioritising sports infrastructure

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, has lauded the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh for prioritising sports infrastructural development in his constituency.

He has consequently encouraged his colleague MPs to emulate the passion of Dr Opoku-Prempeh towards sports development.

Mr Ussif, who was speaking to the media after he joined the Manhyia South MP to commission the Otumfuo Park, said he exemplified commitment to sports development.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh, who doubles as the Minister for Energy, has so far commissioned three modern Astro turfs for the people in his constituency, made up of the Abbeys’ Park, Konadu Yiadom Park and Otumfuo Park.

‘’I am happy to say that Dr Opoku-Prempeh is a good inspiration to some of us and I urge my colleagues to emulate his passion and invest in sports infrastructure so that we can use the same to develop our constituencies and the country as a whole,’’ the Minister stated.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh, on his part, said the artificial pitch named after the occupant of the Golden Stool, formed part of his commitment to the nurturing of football talents in the Manhyia South Constituency.

He urged the people of Dichemso, in particular and the constituency in general, to ensure the effective maintenance of the facility for generations yet unborn to benefit from same.

He commended the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports and others for the support they provided for the construction of the Astro turf facility.

‘’I am very hopeful that with the provision of these pitches in this constituency more talents would be unearthed, nurtured and trained to become useful for the country as a whole’’, he observed.

Mr. Sam Pyne, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended Dr Opoku-Prempeh for thinking about the youth of his constituency by constructing the artificial facility for their use.

He noted that the country would soon benefit from these facilities across the country as more football talents would be unearthed at places they have been constructed.

Nana Ama Ampomah, Ashanti Regional Women Organiser of the NPP, said the excitement among the constituents was heart-warming and appealed to other MPs to use their influences to construct similar facilities for their constituents.