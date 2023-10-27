Manhyia South Trained Artisans Say Thank You to Matthew Opoku Prempeh

A group of trained artisans in the Manhyia South Constituency on Friday, October 27, 2023 honoured Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for funding their training at various levels culminating in their becoming professionals.

The artisans – Fashion Designers, Hair Dressers, Make-up Artists, Computer Engineers, among others were also recipients of tools to support their start-ups. Some of the equipment include industrial sewing machines (straight stich), industrial sewing machines (embroidery overlocking), Electric scissors, steam irons, shank button machines, all for the fashion designers.

On the hair dressing front, the artisans received wall hair dryers, stand for rollers, steamer for combs, washing basins, among others.

The MP also supported them with hand sewing machines for apprentices and other dress makers, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms. Ivy Nkrumah expressed her gratitude to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his generosity, ensuring that the youth in Manhyia South are fully equipped professionally for the benefits of their families. “Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is one in a million.

He is not discriminatory. He has supported us by paying our fees and also giving us start-up equipment. He is a different human being and we are grateful for his life”

She continued “Because of Dr, Prempeh’s generosity, more people are transferring their votes to Manhyia South to become beneficiaries of his good deeds”

On his part the Energy Minister said he was humbled by the gesture of appreciation and indicated that he will continue to do more within his power to make.

“These recognitions do not in any way make me complacent, and thus pray to the almighty God to continue to grant me the needed capacity to continue to do more not just for the people of Manhyia South, the good people I represent, but all the people I come into contact with, regardless of their persuasions” he said.

“Emphasis on TVET is a measure to reducing unemployment that confronts our country. I have always said, that with the abundance of talent in our part of the world, the challenge has often been about the proper certification of skills acquired so that our people can be competitive wherever they find themselves. I have no doubt that we will get there soon” he added.

The group presented Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with an artwork of his image and items produced from their skills.

About 150 people have been trained by the Dr. Prempeh funded training under Fashion Design, Make-up artistry, among others with 20 people trained in Computer Coding and Programming.