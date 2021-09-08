Manipal Hospitals conducts cardiology workshop for Ghanaian Journalists

The Manipal Hospitals in India have conducted a virtual workshop for the Ghana Journalists Association on stress management and its relations to cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Ranjan Shetty, the Head of Interventional Cardiology Department, Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore, said the aim of the workshop was to help people, especially journalists who had a demanding profession, to understand the importance of cardiovascular diseases and how work-related stress could give rise to cardiovascular issues.

With work stress reaching an all-time high, he said it was prudent to introduce participants to ways they could avoid cardio logical issues with lifestyle changes.

Participants also learnt how long-term stress could increase blood cholesterol, blood sugar & blood pressure, which gave rise to heart ailments.

“Prevention is better than cure and we leveraged this opportunity to explain to them the importance of maintaining a healthy routine, exercising and healthy diet which can help in improving the heart health,” he said.

Mr Karthik Rajagopal, the Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd said the COVID-19 pandemic taught them the importance of building a global network of healthcare ecosystem, which would help to bridge the gaps in the healthcare chain.

“With this aim, we are planning on conducting many such workshops which allow us to share our knowledge and help us in learning insights from the global healthcare ecosystem.

“We will be adding multiple of such workshops in the future which will cater for different Centres of Excellence and do our part in making quality healthcare accessible to the global community,” he said.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, and Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, the Vice President, said the Association was happy to associate with one of the most respected hospital brands in the world.

“We will get medical advice and knowledge from the experienced doctors of Manipal Hospitals. This association will not only benefit us, but will also help the people of Cameroon, who have also gone through the workshop to lead a healthy lifestyle,” they added.

The workshop was also joined by Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the High Commissioner of India to Ghana.

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually.

Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and extend it to out of hospital care.