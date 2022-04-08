Manipal Hospitals to manage international patients with postponed surgeries

The Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore, India, has called on all international patients whose surgeries and other treatments were postponed to COVID-19 and its travel restrictions to consult the Hospitals for intervention and management.

Mr Karthik Rajagopal, the Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospital Enterprise, who made the call on behalf of the Hospitals, said: “Manipal Hospitals has always believed in making healthcare accessible to everyone.

“Many patients had to postpone their treatments due to the pandemic, but now that the COVID cases in India have been brought under control and international crossings are opening, we are glad to offer our services to our overseas patients.”

He made the call at a virtual workshop on Medical Tourism organised for varied field personnel across the globe in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association and other organisations around the globe.

Mr Rajagopal explained that it was now critical to recognise that delaying both emergency and routine medical care, would increase the danger of the underlying diseases worsening and might result in mortality.

“Nothing brings us more joy at Manipal Hospitals than giving our patients a new lease on life, and we encourage our patients not to delay their treatment or surgeries. We are now prepared to maintain the same level of confidence and clinical excellence among international patients, thanks to our amazing team of doctors,” he added.

Dr. S. Vidyadhara, a Consultant and Head, Spine Surgery and Care Department, Manipal Hospitals, said the focus of the Hospital was to develop an affordable and high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care.

He said the medical tourism industry seemed to be getting better as the pandemic subsided and the situation improved, hence, patients were coming for treatments that had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Dr Vidyadhara said aside the efforts of Manipal Hospitals to promote global healthcare, the Group’s Manipal Overseas Patient Care Centre also provided great services for its international patients, such as visas, transportation, and insurance among others.

Despite the pandemic, he said the hospital had successfully handled cases of critical patients who required kidney, liver, and heart transplants, adding that with the international borders opening up, the hospital was now able to use its air ambulance services for patients in different countries.

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, Vice-President, Ghana Journalists Association, commended Manipal Hospitals for extending its knowledge and comprehensive expertise to Africa and the world at large.

She also expressed contentment over how Manipal Hospitals, with its years of experience, utilized efforts to contribute significantly towards building the global healthcare industry.

She gave an assurance to consult the Ghana Medical Association to partner the Manipal Hospitals to enhance healthcare delivery in partnering countries.

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving more than 4.5 million patients annually.

Its integrated network has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities with more than 7,600 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors with an employee strength of more than 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.

It has been recognised as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.