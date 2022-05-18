Manipal Hospitals to trains thousand Ghanaian nurses

The Manipal Hospitals in India in collaboration with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has launched a Master Medics Programme to mark the 2022 International Nurses’ Day in Tema.

The programme launched in an online seminar would see the training of 1,000 Ghanaian nurses to improve the quality standards of referral hospitals along with patient-centred outcomes through the Manipal Hospitals’ experience and expertise.

Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises, given the need for proper medical training, said in the last few years, they realized the need to improve their medical practices to benefit patients.

Mr. Rajagopal added that with the modern technologies coming into the healthcare space, it was important to train medical teams to be well-equipped with the latest technologies, saying this they hoped to achieve through the programme.

He said “With this programme, we aim to prepare not only our experts but also other medical staff members to tackle any situation and cater for the needs of our patients in the best feasible way.

“This initiative will empower staff members to improve their domain knowledge and streamline the hospital process.”

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, on her part said, due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in different areas of the healthcare sector, the need for proper alignment of healthcare services has become significant.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said the programme would focus not only on improving the clinical outcomes but also work on cost and time reduction, along with waste management.

She said with the help of the training programme, medical experts along with staff would get a platform to learn the importance of different medical focus areas, which she said included infection control, basic hospital policies, and procedures.

The programme, she added, also covered basic nursing training that covered knowledge of hand hygiene practices, needle stitch injuries, BMW training, and safe infusion practices.

She said these initiatives would not only groom the nurses to deal with any complicated circumstance but would also improve their skills in catering to the needs of the patients.