Manipal Hospitals train journalists on Radixact System with Synchrony technology

Manipal Hospitals, India’s second largest multi-specialty hospital chain, has launched an advanced Radixact System with the Synchrony Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology, the first of its kind, for the precise treatment of cancer patients.

The Radixact system, with its new generation of Tomotherapy with Synchrony technology, serves the needs of cancer patients, by far superior clinical results in Head & Neck, breast, GI & Prostate Cancers, which consolidate for more than 85% of occurrence.

The System delivers 360-degree rotational delivery for the whole body and CT-based daily IGRT treatment with Iterative reconstruction.

In a virtual training for medical and journalists across the globe, the combined technologies enable the delivery of radiation using a variety of methods from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) to treat almost any tumor, including those that move with breathing, precision, accuracy, and unprecedented flexibility.

Dr. Vadhiraja B M, Head of Department and a Consultant, Radiotherapy, Manipal Hospitals, said: “Manipal Hospitals has always emphasized on providing the patients with the best universally available treatment and care. The synchrony technology is expected to revolutionise cancer treatment by significantly lowering the discomfort undergone by cancer patients.

Synchrony for the Radixact System will provide clinicians with the technology they need to effectively and efficiently treat cancer patients requiring radiation therapy, in whom the tumor moves while breathing.”

He said the Radiation Oncology team at Manipal hospitals have treated the first patient in India using Accuray’s Radixact System with Synchrony motion tracking and correction technology. The patient is a 51-year-old lady with a single metastatic lung tumour from renal cell carcinoma.

Dr Vadhiraja mentioned that the synchrony technology on Radixact 9 system was able to track the tumour in the lung in real-time, which moves with the patient’s natural breathing and automatically adjusts the radiation beam precisely targeting the moving tumor.

“This technology helps in minimising the extra margin given around the tumour, thereby, reducing the radiation dose to the surrounding normal lung and finally delivering the highest tolerated dose required to destroy the cancer cells”, he added.

Some of the advantatges of synchrony technology on Radixact 9, Dr Vadhiraja mentioned it tracked and treated the tumours moving with respiration like cancer in lung (primary or metastatic), liver, pancreas, prostate.

It also reduces the overall treatment time compared to the current radiation treatment technologies available for treating cancers that move with breathing as well as provides comfort and convenience of natural breathing by the patient while the cancer that moves with breathing is treated with radiation.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice-President , Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), commended Manipal Hospitals for their continuous education on journalists around the world on health and medical issues, which she said will build on the knowledge base of the journalists and enrich their reportage.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Manipal Hospitals for adopting the latest Radixact System technology to ensure precise treatment of cancer patients. This technology will be used to drive innovation and improve the lives of the patients.

Radixact System technology is the first of its kind in India, and it will give patients and their families hope when combined with the talent and clinical expertise of doctors at Manipal Hospitals.”

She appealed to Manipal Hospitals to partner with other health facilities in Africa to have such a facility to save the lives of patients on the Continent.