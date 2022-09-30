Mankessim murder suspects accused of another murder

Michael Darko, alias “Nana One” and Christopher Ekow Clarke who are before Court over the alleged murder of a prospective nurse have also been accused of killing one Gloria Yeboah.

The deceased, a petty trader in Kumasi was allegedly lured by the two under the guise of assisting her to travel abroad.

A press statement issued by the Police and copied the Ghana News Agency, said Gloria was reported missing in June 2022 when she left home in her quest to travel abroad.

It said the suspect took advantage of her desperation, lured her on June 17, 2022, to Accra to help her travel to Holland but took her to Mankessim, where she was later killed.

The press release signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs said “The body of the deceased has been found and Police have been able to locate her family who have identified her as Gloria Yeboah.”

Police, it said were providing the necessary support to the family in these difficult times.

Again, it said Police were following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by them.

“Investigations so far point to the fact that the suspects are involved in ritual murders. They lure their victims, sometimes under the pretext of helping them to travel abroad and then kill them.”

We therefore, urge any member of the public who had dealt with the suspects or knows someone who had ever dealt with them to contact the police on to assist the investigation.