Eliphas Barine the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana has said humankind had offended the environment and sought atonement in restoration.

He said the environment has lost its respect, and advised: “taking the conversation from that

angle” as the best approach to saving mankind’s ecosystem.

The High Commissioner was speaking at the launch of the Green Ghana Project in the Volta

Region.

“We must respect the environment. We are all sinners. We have all committed atrocities against

the environment,” he said, raising woes over worsening environmental abuse.

“We all must put our efforts together. We must redefine our waste disposal efforts, and watch

our use of plastic, the way we use our water systems, and the depletion of our water bodies,” Mr

Barine said.

The Green Ghana Project is an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, to

plant 5 million trees in a single day, as a major defense against depleting climate.

The Kenyan High Commissioner noted, “I’m glad we are all putting in more efforts to save the

environment. It must be a sustained effort and planting should be in every rainy season and in every

backyard.”

Dr Arcihbald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said wanton felling of trees and the poor

planting culture continued to be of concern to stakeholders, and hoped that participation in the

project would help affect mindsets for the better.