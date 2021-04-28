Manly-Spain Interacts With Boxing Coaches

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Presidential hope, Dr. Henry Manly-Spain on Tuesday had fruitful deliberations with boxing coaches in the capital.

The meeting took place at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym which shares the same premise with the Will Power Gym.

The First Vice President declared that it is his turn to occupy the Presidential Seat and promised to continue with the good work of current President Lawyer Peter Zwennes who was able to get the nation three world champions and put Ghana Boxing on a higher level where all skate holders will be happy.

According to Dr. Manly-Spain, he holds the coaches and trainers in high esteem because they are always with the boxers, and they know what is good for the boxers as well as how to prepare and produce world champions.

He promised to listen to them in order to know their needs, and ensure that coaches are well catered for in contracts and will make sure the boxing gyms have basic equipment.

He reiterated that Boxing is big investment and must be operated in a serious business like manner with discipline and dedication as the watch words because there are prospects in the sport.

He urged the coaches not to rely on hear say or rumours, but always dwell on the truth.

He also promised to use his influence to move the GBA forward to have an address, by acquiring a new secretariat like that of the Ghana Football Association where all executives have their offices and a conference hall where they can host international meetings

“Boxing can also boast our tourism and we can reap much foreign exchange because we have great champions and rising stars” he said.

“I am a team player, I will not work alone because am not a tyrant, I love people and will make sure Ghana Boxing is respected supported by corporate bodies and the government” he added.

The coaches were very happy with the visit as they had the opportunity to quiz him and got the right answers.