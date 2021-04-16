Mr. Henry Manly-Spain, a businessman has been tipped to become the next president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) after Lawyer Peter Zwennes decided not to go for a third term.

Others who have made their intentions known are Abraham Neequaye, Rabon Dodoo and Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

International Referee / Judge Roger Barnor is hoping to be elected as the first vice president.

The boxing sanctioning body will go to the polls on Thursday, July 22 at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena) on July 22, 2021 to elect new executives for the next four years.

The positions to be vied for are president, first and second vice presidents, treasurer and four other members to be elected.

Positions like Public Relations Officer (PRO), Medical Doctor, Lawyer (Legal Advisor) and Technical Director will come by appointment with two other members to be co-opted onto the board.

Meanwhile, the GBA has formed a four-man electoral committee tasked with the planning of the elections and congress.

They are Mr. Lord Acquaye, Mr. J.A Annan, Mr. Yoofi Boham and the association’s Secretary General, Patrick Johnson.