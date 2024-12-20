Manna Heights Hotel and Conference Centre Elevates Hospitality with Sustainable Luxury and New Beach Resort

Manna Heights Hotel and Conference Centre in Mankessim, Central Region, is setting a new standard for luxury hospitality this festive season and beyond, offering an exceptional blend of stunning views, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

As the largest hotel in the region, Manna Heights boasts 122 rooms and a combined conference capacity of 2,500, making it a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers. Located on the highest point in the area, the hotel provides guests with breathtaking panoramic views of the Central Region, offering an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

The hotel is deeply committed to sustainability, with solar-powered operations and a lush, green landscape that underscores its eco-conscious ethos. A unique amusement park, complete with horse racing, a children’s playground, and a swimming pool, further enhances the guest experience while highlighting the hotel’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Additionally, Manna Heights partners with local farmers and suppliers to ensure that all food served at its luxury restaurants is both high-quality and sustainably sourced.

In a major expansion, Manna Heights recently introduced the Manna Beach Resort, also located in Mankessim. Speaking at the official launch event in Accra, Matthew Amoah, Head of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the resort’s focus on offering both luxury and eco-friendly experiences. “We have designed special packages for corporate institutions to unwind and encourage those who hold their events and conferences outside Accra to come to Manna Heights for a complete hospitality experience,” Amoah said. The new resort further strengthens Manna Heights’ position as a leader in the hospitality sector, offering a serene environment that complements its existing conference and accommodation facilities.

Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike, President of the Ghana Hotels Association, commended Manna Heights for its ongoing transformation over the past 30 years. He lauded the hotel’s environmental initiatives and the addition of the beach resort, calling it a forward-thinking move for the future of the hospitality industry. “Manna Heights has transformed itself over the years, embracing sustainability, which is essential for the future of our industry. I’m thrilled to be part of this inspiring journey,” Dr. Ackah-Nyamike remarked.

As Manna Heights continues to set new standards for hospitality, its focus on sustainability, luxury, and community involvement positions it as a key player in Ghana’s hospitality landscape. The addition of the Manna Beach Resort promises to provide visitors with an even more exceptional and environmentally conscious experience.